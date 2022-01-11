Specialist negotiators are continuing to try and coax a dad "armed with weapons" out of his home in Coventry as a three-day stand-off continues.

Armed police remain in the Earlsdon area of the city after more than 60 hours outside the property after a 41-year-old man remains holed up with his eight-year-old son.

The stand-off involving specially trained officers began after a concern for welfare check by West Midlands Police officers at the address at 12.20am on Sunday.

The 41-year-old is "believed to be armed", the police have said.

The force said in a statement issued around midnight on Tuesday: "Our priority is the safety of those involved which includes residents who live within the cordon’s perimeter."

Earlsdon Primary School remains closed for the second day running for safety reasons as children continue to learn from home.

Armed police outside a property in Earlsdon Avenue North Credit: Jacob King/PA

Armed officers were pictured inside the cordon throughout Monday, which is centred on an address in Earlsdon Avenue North.

It has now been three days since West Midlands Police were first called to "conduct a safe and well check on a man and a child" shortly after midnight on Sunday.

Dozens of officers, including the armed unit, have been on the scene for about 55 hours as they aim to resolve the stand-off safely.

The ongoing incident has seen up to 20 armed officers and ambulances arrive in Earlsdon Avenue North which is cordoned off between the high street and Highland Road.

Police have had a cordon in place on Earlsdon Avenue North for more than 55 hours Credit: PA

Chief Superintendent Pete Henrick, Coventry Police Commander, said: “We understand that this situation is deeply worrying for some local residents and we want to reassure them that we are doing everything we can to bring it to a safe conclusion.

“I ask that people bear with us as specialist officers remain at the scene.”

Police guidance reads people are free to leave their homes - but are asking residents to abide by the following guidance:

If you reside within the outer cordon, please approach officers on the perimeter to exit or enter either on foot or in a vehicle.

If you reside within the inner cordon (from the junction of Westwood Road with Earlsdon Avenue North to the Albany Road roundabout and on Newcombe Road near the junction of Earlsdon Avenue North) please contact us on 101 and we will arrange for an officer to escort you.

Earlsdon Carnegie Community Library will close its doors once again today due to the ongoing police incident in the area.

In a statement on their Facebook page, a spokesperson said: "Due to the ongoing situation and police cordon zone the library will continue to be shut today (Tuesday 11th).

"Apologies to anyone who had planned to come in or who was booked to attend our storytime session.

"Let's hope the situation is resolved safely today, our thoughts go out to everyone involved in such a terrifying situation."