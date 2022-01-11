Play video

Footage captured by SnapperSK

A man has died after falling from the top floor of the Birmingham Selfridges store. Police and paramedics rushed to the department store just after 7pm on Monday evening in the Bullring in Birmingham City Centre.

Onlookers could be seen to be visibly distressed as the incident unfolded.Forensic investigators arrived at the store, which is now closed, soon after the incident.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and will be referred to the coroner for an inquest, West Midlands Police said.

The force extended its condolences to the man's family and friends.

The incident happened on the top floor of Birmingham's Selfridges store in the Bullring shopping centre Credit: BPM

A police spokeswoman said: "A man has sadly died after falling from the upper level of Selfridges just after 7pm on Monday (Jan 10).

"His death is not being treated as suspicious and will be referred to the Coroner. Our sympathies are with his family and friends."

A statement from the store read: "Following an incident in store last night, the emergency services attended and we have been assisting them with their enquiries.

"Selfridges Birmingham will remain closed today, reopening on Wednesday 12th January."

If you, or someone you know, needs support the Samaritans operate a 24-hour service available every day of the year. Just call 116 123.