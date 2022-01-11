Six men have gone on trial at Worcester Crown Court charged with sex offences against seven girls in their early to mid-teens.

The alleged attacks began in 2013 in Redditch and continued until 2018, jurors were told.

The court heard the alleged offences are said to have taken place in locations in north Worcestershire including parks, woodland, alleyways, an abandoned house and in cars.

Prosecuting counsel, Mark Heywood QC said some of the victims were lonely and wanted attention to such an extent that they were willing to go along with whatever gave them that validation.

The court heard Numan Mohammed, who is now 23, befriended a 13-year-old girl on Facebook in 2013 and persuaded her to join a video call while he carried out a sexual act.

The court was told some of the attacks took place in a park in Redditch and in an abandoned house.

The trial is taking place at Worcester Crown Court Credit: Google Street View

The victims were under the age of 16.

There are 20 charges and they include one charge of rape, sexual assault, sexual activity with a child, sexual activity in the presence of a child and causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity. All six men deny the charges.

Mohammed, and formerly of Redditch, Worcestershire, is charged with rape, sexual activity in the presence of a child, four counts of sexual activity with a child, causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Arslan Tazarab, 25, of The Mayfields, Redditch, is charged with four counts of sexual activity with a child.

Ethasham Tazareb, 21, also of The Mayfields, is charged with sexual activity with a child, and four counts of attempting sexual communication with a child.

Abdul Hussain, 22, of Mount Pleasant, Redditch, is charged with engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child and two counts of sexual assault

Usman Asghar, of Sillins Avenue, Redditch, is charged with two counts of sexual activity with a child.

Usman Ali, 28, of Other Road, Redditch, faces two counts of sexual activity with a child.