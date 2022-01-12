Play video

Pictures from SnapperSK

Two men, who are in their 20s, have died and another was seriously injured after a car crashed and burst into flames in Birmingham.

The red Toyota Yaris crashed into street furniture at the junction of Hagley Road West and Winchfield Drive, Harborne, at around 9.50pm on Tuesday.

When paramedics arrived the car was ablaze and two men in their 20s, the driver and a passenger, were confirmed dead at the scene near Lightwoods Park.

A third patient, another man in his 20s, was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham with serious injuries.

One ambulance, two paramedic officers, a Critical Care Car from the Air Ambulance Service, and an emergency doctor were sent to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "Upon arrival, crews discovered three patients from the car, which was ablaze.

"Two of them, the driver and a passenger in the car, had suffered serious injuries in the collision. Unfortunately, it immediately became clear that nothing could be done to save them and they were confirmed deceased at the scene.

"The third patient, a passenger in the vehicle who was a man, received advanced trauma care at the scene for serious injuries before he was conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham for further treatment."

The road was closed between Wolverhampton Road and Bearwood High Street from late on Tuesday until about 6am this morning [Jan 12].

Credit: SnapperSK

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from West Midlands Police's serious collision investigation unit, said: “We're in the early stages of establishing exactly what happened and we remain keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time.

"We'd ask anyone who was travelling along the dual carriageway and saw the red Toyota Yaris before the collision - or has information about the crash - to contact us.

"This is a devastating time for the families of the victims and we’d urge people to come to us with any footage, rather than speculate and share potentially distressing material online."Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101, quoting log 4263 of 11 January.