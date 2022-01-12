An armed stand-off in Earlsdon between police officers and a 41-year-old dad has entered its fourth day.

Police have said the man, who is believed to be armed with weapons, and his eight-year-old son are barricaded inside the ground floor flat in Coventry.

Special negotiators have been called in by police in a bid to coax the man out of the property where he is holed up with his young son.

Dozens of officers, including the armed unit, have been on the scene for more than 75 hours as they aim to resolve the stand-off safely.

The ongoing incident has seen up to 20 armed officers and ambulances arrive in Earlsdon Avenue North which is cordoned off between the high street and Highland Road.

Armed police and other specially trained officers are outside the property in Coventry Credit: Coventry Live

Earlsdon Avenue North remains under cordon between the high street and Highland Road as the specialist gun squad remain focused on a home where a dad and his son remain inside.

The police cordon has also been extended down Poplar Road.

West Midlands Police were first called to the property in the early hours of Sunday morning to conduct a safety and wellness check which has since escalated into a stand-off which has lasted four days.

Earlson Primary School has been closed since the start of the week, with lessons moving to online learning.

Some local businesses, including the butchers and a library, have also been forced to close their doors.