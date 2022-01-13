An armed siege in Coventry has been brought to an end after police forced their way into a home where a father was barricaded with his young son.

West Midlands Police were called to a property in Earlsdon Avenue North on Sunday (January 9) to conduct a safety and wellness check on a man and his eight-year-old son.

On the fifth day of a stand-off, specialist firearms officers moved in just after 8.30pm and detained a 41-year-old man.

He has been taken into custody today (January 13) where he will be assessed by mental health professionals.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said on Thursday evening: "Specialist firearms officers moved in just after 8.30pm and detained the 41-year-old man; he is now being taken into custody where he will be assessed by mental health professionals.

"His son, who is believed to have been physically unharmed, is with other family and will receive any necessary support from professionals for any emotional and medical requirements."

Police previously said the 41-year-old was believed to have weapons.

A number of local businesses in the area, including a butcher's and a library, were forced to stay closed while the stand-off took place.

Superintendent Ronan Tyrer added: “This has been an incredibly sensitive and challenging siege, which had a boy aged eight, at its heart.

"His safety was our main concern throughout this and so I’m sure everyone in Coventry shares in our relief that we have been able to get him safely out of the house today."

Superintendent Tyrer adds: "The situation became untenable and it was decided to bring the siege to an end.

"At all times, we had to balance the risk to the boy being kept in the house, with the risk that he could be harmed if we did enter the house.

"Thankfully, he appears to be physically unharmed at this stage – but he is being properly cared for now to ensure he gets all the emotional and other support he needs."We are incredibly thankful for the way that the community in Earlsdon have supported us.

"We know it’s been drawn-out, tough and frustrating, but we have done our best to help you through this.

"I’d like to thank the firearms officers, negotiators, neighbourhood and other officers who have worked day and night to protect this boy, and the public."