Specialist negotiators are talking to the eight-year-old boy at the centre of the ongoing armed stand-off in Earlsdon, police have confirmed.

The young boy's father, who is believed to be armed with weapons, remains holed up in a ground floor flat in Coventry as police hope to coax the man out of the property.

The armed stand-off between police officers and a 41-year-old dad has entered its fifth day.

West Midlands Police remain concerned for the welfare of the schoolboy and his father - who has refused to leave the property in Earlsdon Avenue North since the early hours of Sunday.

Officers continue to surround the home as a number of armed officers arriving at the scene this morning.

Armed officers have formed part of the round-the-clock police presence since the stand-off began.

West Midlands Police were called to the property on Sunday to carry out a welfare check on a man and child, who are believed to be inside. Credit: PA

Superintendent Ronan Tyrer said: "We have specialist negotiators at the scene who are speaking with the occupants of the property.

"We have spoken to both the father and the son and are ensuring their welfare throughout this policing operation.

"We have a significant policing operation in place which includes not only neighbourhood police officers, but negotiators as well as firearms officers."

Coventry South MP Zarah Sultana visited the scene last night and she spoke of her visit in on social media.

She tweeted: "This evening I met residents and police at the standoff in Earlsdon, which is now entering its fifth day."

The MP added: "Police relayed to me their thanks for the community's patience, cooperation and resilience.

"With the whole of our city, I am praying for a swift and peaceful resolution."

West Midlands Police were first called to the property to conduct a safety and wellness check which has since escalated into a stand-off which has lasted four days.

Earlsdon Primary School has been closed since the start of the week, with lessons moving to online learning.

Some local businesses, including the butcher's and a library, in the area have also been forced to close their doors for another day.