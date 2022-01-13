Peter Bone, the Conservative MP for Wellingborough, said his office has been vandalised for the second time in recent months.

The Northamptonshire MP asked Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle for an emergency debate on the security of MP's

“Unfortunately, this morning my office was yet again vandalised," Mr Bone told the Commons on Thursday.

“It’s not fair on my staff in Wellingborough, it’s not fair for other members who have suffered similarly.”

It's not the first time the MP has been targeted by vandals. In early November his office was daubed with graffiti.

Responding to the incident, a spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said “We are aware of an incident of criminal damage reported to have happened sometime between 5pm on January 11, and 9.45am, on January 13, in Midland Road, Wellingborough."

“Anyone with information about this or anyone who witnessed it should contact us quoting reference number 22000023273.”