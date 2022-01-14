An alleged robber accused of murdering two pensioners posed as an official from a gas company to gain access to one of his victims homes, Coventry Crown Court has heard.

A jury was told DNA evidence was found on a screwdriver, a hat, a security light and a soap tin, as well as a fingerprint on the side of a car, linking Amos Wilsher to a robbery which led to the death of 88-year-old Josephine Kaye in 2020.

Mrs Kaye died after suffering a broken leg sustained during an assault at her address in Stoke-on-Trent.

Wilsher, 28, is alleged to have been one of a three-strong gang – including his younger brother, Jason – who killed 87-year-old widower Arthur Gumbley in a raid on his home in Little Aston, Staffordshire, in 2017.

Amos Wilsher denies two counts of murder, while Jason Wilsher, aged 22, has pleaded 'not guilty' to Mr Gumbley’s murder.

A prosecuting barrister told the jury: “Mrs Kaye was brutally attacked and robbed in her own home by a lone male. At that time a gas company were carrying out repairs in Harington Drive.

“Earlier on February 27, she thought about one o’clock, Mrs Kaye said that someone she thought was one of the gas men had been to tell her that the gas would be going off, and she said that man had taken the padlock for her gate.

“The gas never did go off that afternoon, and we suggest that that man was the same man who later that evening returned to Mrs Kaye’s home and attacked and robbed her, having enabled himself to do so by removing the padlock.”

Prosecutors allege Wilsher went back to the property at about 6.30pm, ringing the doorbell after interfering with a security light so he would be in darkness.

Mr Denison went on: “When she did open the door he claimed to be a police officer. He forced her back into her home.

“Following that attack, Mrs Kaye was admitted to the Royal University Hospital in Stoke-on-Trent.

“Her death was caused by the broken leg and the other injuries that had been inflicted on her.”

Both defendants also deny charges of conspiracy to rob and wounding with intent relating to the knifepoint robbery of a third pensioner at his home in Creswell, near Bolsover.

The trial continues.