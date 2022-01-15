A teenager has been jailed for killing Benjamin Orton in a frenzied attack in an alleyway near an Odeon cinema in Swadlincote.

Erik Rudaks was 16 when he fatally stabbed 17-year-old Benjamin 13 times in Derbyshire on June 12, last year.

Rudaks of Essex Drive, Church Gresley has now been named and pictured for the first time.

Judge Thomas Linden said the case was "as close to murder as it is possible to come without it being murder".

Mr Orton was stabbed multiple times and his 20-year-old friend Joe McMullen was stabbed five times in the incident. Mr McMullen survived but suffered life-changing injuries.

Rudaks pierced Mr Orton's lung and heart in the incident next to the Odeon cinema in Wragg Passage - something that led to his death.

Rudaks can be named and pictured for the first time as he was sentenced on Friday to 12 years for manslaughter.

Judge Thomas Linden QC told Rudaks on Friday: "This comes as close to murder as it is possible to come without a conviction for murder."

The court heard from Benjamin's grieving mum, Amanda Taylor-Orton - who said every day she expects to see her son come home and that Rudaks "has stolen his life".

In a victim impact statement read to Derby Crown Court, she said: "His death still doesn't seem real to me and I still expect him to come home every day.

"It has had a huge impact on our younger son.

"He misses Ben helping with his computer and bickering. He has not gone to school since he died and fears jitties and alleyways."

Derby Crown Court previously heard that Benjamin, of Arthur Street, Castle Gresley, suffered stab wounds, two of which pierced his heart and lung.

Mr Orton died in the alleyway despite the best efforts of the emergency services.

Rudaks had pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, manslaughter and attempted murder.

He also denied causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Benjamin's friend, Joe McMullen.

Following three-and-a-half days of deliberation in December last year the jury found the defendant who stabbed Benjamin not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter.

He was also cleared of a charge of attempted murder and an offence of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He had previously admitted a charge of possessing a knife and he had told the court he stabbed both men but that it was in self defence.