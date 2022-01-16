A parked car was rammed into the side of a home in Northfield after it was struck by another car.

Shocking images show the car inches away from a living room sofa after ploughing through a bay window in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police have confirmed they are investigating after one vehicle crashed into a stationary car parked outside an address on Cheverton Road, this morning (January 15).

The incident happened at around 3am and saw the parked car, a Nissan Juke, sent crashing into the home.

No one was hurt inside the property but the driver fled the scene before police arrived.

A West Midlands Police spokeswoman said: "We were called to Cheverton Road, Birmingham at 3am this morning to reports a car had collided with another car that had crashed into the side of a house."

The Nissan Juke was parked outside an address on Cheverton Road Credit: West Midlands Fire Service Northfield

The spokeswoman adds: "The occupants of the house were not hurt and there is not believed to be any structural damage to the house."

"Enquiries are ongoing to trace the driver of the car who left before emergency services attended the scene."

The home was assed by a structural engineer who confirmed the building was structurally sound.

Firefighters from Kings Norton and Northfield stations have also been in attendance and made sure that the area is safe.

A West Midlands Fire Service spokesperson said: "Green watch crews were called to car that had hit parked car at 3am, outside a house in Northfield.

"The collision caused the resident's car to smash through their bay window. The occupants of the other vehicle fled the scene. Police are investigating."

Anyone with information about this incident should contact police by calling 101, quoting log number 415 of January 15.