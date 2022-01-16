Play video

ITV News Central Reporter Lee Comley reports on the array of tributes paid to the Labour MP for Erdington, Jack Dromey, who has inspired and will be missed by so many

MPs and community leaders joined a large gathering in Erdington to pay tribute to Labour MP Jack Dromey, who died just over a week ago.

Campaigners, councillors and fellow MPs led the commemoration of Mr Dromey's life in the heart of his constituency on Erdington High Street in Birmingham.

Among those paying tribute were Jess Phillips, MP for Yardley, Cllr Ian Ward, Leader of Birmingham City Council, Hodge Hill MP Liam Byrne, and Cllr Robert Alden, leader of the city council's Conservative group.

Others included local members of the Polish and Kurdish communities as well as religious leaders.

The 73-year-old died suddenly at his constituency flat on Friday January 7 in Erdington on - an area he has represented in Parliament since 2010.

Mr Dromey, who's married to party grandee Harriet Harman, was understood to have died from natural causes.

His political and public career spanned almost 50 years and everyone had a personal story to tell about the impact he had on them.

Birmingham Yardley MP Jess Phillips pays tribute to Labour MP Jack Dromey

Play video

Birmingham Yardley MP Jess Phillips spoke of how although Mr Dromey wasn't born in the West Midlands, he chose Erdington and deeply loved the people of Birmingham.

She told those who gathered: "Jack was not from Birmingham but he loved it. He thought it was the greatest place on earth.

"He fell in love, he chose us. He saw what so many people outside of Birmingham don't see; it's maybe not the prettiest place, but the people are magnificent.

"He would fight for you as he would fight for anyone in his family."

The sense of loss and appreciation has been part of the inspiration behind this event.

Jack Dromey rose his way up in the Labour Party ranks under several roles before becoming an MP in 2010. Credit: PA

Cllr Ian Ward, leader of the city council, said: "I'm sure we'd all give anything not to be here mourning the sudden and tragic loss of Jack Dromey.

"The turn out here shows we've not just lost a fantastic MP, but a great friend, a generous and supportive colleague and a great man."

Others described Jack as a hero, a legend, a great campaigner and a leading citizen.

The gathering was a chance to reflect on and honour the life of Mr Dromey who was deeply respected by those all across the political spectrum.

"I'm really grateful that I've had the opportunity to know Jack it's a tremendous loss to all of us he was a giant in the movement and my heart goes out to his family, to Harriet their children and to all of us.

"His death is a great loss to all of us."

From the the stories of those who came today it is clear the impact Mr Dromey had locally will live on.