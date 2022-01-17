Those who are looking for an 'exotic' but cheap place to stay during Birmingham's Commonwealth Games may just be in luck.One woman is offering visitors the chance of a lifetime: to sleep in tents in her Washwood Heath back garden for just £27 per night.

Calling it a 'unique camping experience', and a 'tropical oasis', Airbnb host Brenda claims 'you'll have the entire place to yourself'.

But, to leave no doubt, she makes it clear that this is not a house booking - however a ground floor bathroom is available during the stay.

Credit: Airbnb / Host Brenda

Pictures on the listing show three small tents in the garden, enough to fit up to six people.

The garden is described as a 'lush tropical space', with 'lots of natural water features' and 'seating areas'.The space is still available to rent for the opening ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games on July 28.

Credit: Airbnb / Host Brenda

While some may think this listing is a wind-up, Airbnb is accepting card payments to stay there.Additional costs to guests include hiring a 'fully-functional BBQ' for £10 - which also includes a bag of charcoals and lighting fuel.A fireplace log burner can also be hired for £10 and includes lighting materials.

Credit: Airbnb / Host Brenda

The listing was spotted by Manchester resident Jordan Lewis while trying to find a place to stay during the tournament.Jordan wrote on Twitter: "Trying to find reasonable accommodation in Brum for the Commonwealth Games because they're all inflated at £300+ a night."Found one on Airbnb, only to click on it and it be a tent in someone's garden. At least it's an 'oasis'."Still can't get over the advert saying 'entire place to yourself'...it's a tent, Brenda."The worst bit is if you're cold, it costs an extra £10 to rent out the log burner."

Credit: Airbnb / Host Brenda

The host of this dreamy location warns those interested that she is "not Mother Nature" and has "zero control" over the weather forecast.But she added that gazebos can be set up for 'added protection', should it rain.Glowing reviews written by guests staying in Brenda's 'peaceful' garden hailed her as a 'friendly' host.All seven of them enjoyed their stays, with one writing: "It really doesn't feel like you're in the city when you're there."

