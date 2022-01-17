Derby County: Huge concerns linger despite recent good form

As Pride Park erupted in the 78th minute on Saturday, for a brief moment or two, fans may have forgotten the perilous situation that the club is in. The result against Sheffield United was another outstanding win for Wayne Rooney's side- a win that in a parallel universe would have put them on 35 points in 11th and just a place behind arch-rivals Forest.

But sadly, the reality that Derby fans are living in is very different. Efforts on the pitch have continued to raise smiles and there is genuine hope that Derby can somehow find a way to avoid relegation, even after 21 points have been stripped from them. But there remains huge concerns about a club still in administration and banned from signing new players, or extending contracts. Phil Jagielka, who has been fantastic for them, has already had to leave and was promptly snapped up by Stoke City.

Derby fans had every right to assume that come early January at the very least, a preferred bidder would be in place and the club would be on the verge of new ownership with debts settled or paid. However, with the club facing possible action brought by Wycombe and Middlesbrough and the EFL seeking reassurance that the club has the funds to see out the season, it's plain to see why those same fans are enduring a continuous nightmare with no end in sight.

Derby County have had 21 points deducted this season but have enjoyed a strong spell recently, winning four of their last 5 games. Credit: PA

The good news is that there are parties still interested in buying the club and seemingly a plan in place. Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is believed to be the most high profile and according to the administrators there are two others. But the stumbling block it appears are the claims by the aforementioned clubs. Whilst there is an impasse, the club also needs to prove to the EFL that they have the funds in place to complete the season.But ultimately, nothing can be done until the claims by Boro and Wymcombe are dealt with and only then, it seems, can things progress. The question is whether Derby has the funds to keep going until then.

This article is barely scratching the surface of a complicated situation- one that has hardened the resolve of players and fans to keep going. Derbyshire MPs have been written to and contact is being made with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport as the club's future remains uncertain. A petition has also been set up by a supporter to ask the Sports Minister to look into the situation between the EFL and Derby. Signatures aren't just coming from Rams fans, but from football supporters across the country too, who would never want to see one of the founding members of the Football League axed by the same organisation. At the time of writing it had over 30,000 signatures.

To make matters worse, Everton sacked their Manager Rafa Benitez on Sunday after a terrible run of form. The Toffees cult hero Wayne Rooney is already being linked to the vacant position. He's previously spoken about his intention to stay at Derby no matter what- but would an approach by his boyhood club and the ongoing frustrations at Pride Park sway him? It is certainly possible and that would be utterly devastating for the club.Fans will hope that he stays and whilst the next couple of weeks was always going to be important on the pitch, it's going to be vital to Derby's survival off it too.

