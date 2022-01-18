Hazel O'Connor, the singer and actress who found success in the early 80s, has been hospitalised after a "serious medical event" at her home in the South of France.

The 66-year-old, who was born in Coventry, was admitted to hospital and placed in an induced coma, according to a statement posted on her social media account.

O'Connor, who has been living in South-West France where she has a home, suffered a bleed on the brain.

She rose to fame with punk classics such as 'D-Days' and 'Will you?'.

In 1980, she starred in the film Breaking Glass, alongside Jonathan Pryce and Phil Daniels.

The soundtrack to the film, written by O'Connor, reached number five in the UK charts - with two singles also hitting the top 10. She has continued to release music, and tour, ever since.

In 2021, she performed her only show of the year in her home town of Coventry as part of the UK City of Culture festival.

According to the statement released by brother Tony, O'Connor, she was brought out of the coma on Monday night and she is "responding to stimuli and to treatment."

"All positive thoughts, vibes, and intentions appreciated," he wrote.

An announcement regarding O'Connor's latest tour, which had been scheduled to begin in March, is expected from her management soon.