RAF Cosford Air Show's special tribute for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

RAF Cosford's world-famous pilots will be taking to the skies for a special show this summer, for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Their tribute to the monarch's record-breaking reign will tell "a seventy-year story of aviation and royalty", showcasing landmark achievements in aviation and engineering.

Plans for the Air Show on Sunday 12th June 2022 include:

RAF flying displays

Hands-on experiences in an interactive STEM hangar and RAF Zone

Immersive story-telling experiences in the Vintage Village

The Queen at RAF Cosford Credit: ITV Central

The Queen delighted crowds of around forty thousand people when she last visited the air show in 2012.

RAF event organisers say they can't wait to welcome back the crowds.

Air Show Chairman, Wing Commander Kenny Wickens, has said: "We are delighted to announce the return of the RAF Cosford Air Show after two difficult years.

"A huge amount of work has been done in the early stages of planning this event to ensure we can provide a safe and enjoyable show for all of our visitors and we look forward to welcoming everyone back to RAF Cosford for a day of celebration and entertainment."

Event organisers say all ticket-holders from the 2020 cancelled RAF Cosford Air Show who didn't request a refund, will be carried over to this summer's show.

Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday January 18, 2022.

