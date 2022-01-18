Play video

ITV Central News Reporter Sarah Kilburn-Wilson spoke to two NHS staff in Worcestershire who could lose their jobs unless they get vaccinated

Two NHS workers from Droitwich have told ITV Central they are "heartbroken" and face losing their jobs, as the health service prepares to fire unvaccinated workers.

From April, NHS staff who have refused to take a Covid vaccination could face the sack under plans drawn up by the government.

Mirren Brewer, a 38-year-old medical secretary from Worcester, is one of some 73,000 staff who may lose their jobs in April.

"I don't feel there's enough evidence to show it will be beneficial to other people if we had it," she told ITV Central.

"My husband also works for the trust, so it looks like we're both going to lose our jobs," she said.

"We live pay check to pay check, so for us this is a massive worry, it's a massive amount of stress and anxiety."

Ms Brewer said she is anxious about potential side effects, and pointed out that she has antibodies against the virus as she has had it before.

However, it is possible to be reinfected even if you have previously had Covid.

The new vaccination rules for NHS workers come into effect from March 31, but due to the waiting time between first and second jabs NHS staff will have to have their first jab by February 3, to count as fully vaccinated by then.

Ms Brewer is not the only NHS worker ITV Central has spoken to who does not wish to be vaccinated.

Dr Anna Wilkin, who is a psychiatrist on the Home Treatment team and works with people suffering from mental health problems at home, said she is not vaccinated too.

"It wasn't put across to me that catching Covid - any of the variants - was likely to result in me becoming either seriously unwell, requiring a hospital admission; let alone requiring ITU [Intensive Care Units] and dying."

Dr Wilkin said: "I haven't yet seen any clear evidence that I present more of a risk to my patients as an unvaccinated member of staff than a vaccinated."

In a statement, Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust told ITV Central: "We continue to encourage all our staff to protect themselves, their colleagues and our patients by making sure they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and will do everything we can to support and reassure our staff who have any concerns."

"Our priority remains the safety of our patients and colleagues and I urge anyone who is not yet fully vaccinated to get the jab as soon as possible," it adds.

The government has issued guidance that vaccination is the best protection against Covid.