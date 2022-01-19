Play video

A five-year-old girl from Leicester has gone viral after being filmed explaining the Downing Street party scandal to her grandparents.

Layla Somani is shown in the video to be explaining very confidently what the situation has been involving Boris Johnson and the Downing Street party allegations.

At the start, she begins by outlining how Mr Johnson told everyone to stay at home during the lockdown but then very passionately - with the use of repetition - highlights that during the same period he went to a party.

Layla says: "The Prime Minister told everybody to stay at home, yeah? But in lockdown the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, he just went down to a party in lockdown. In lockdown."

Sharing her disbelief by the prime minister's actions, she continues by stating what he did was very "naughty" and describes the moment he had apologised to people in the House of Commons - which she calls the "naughty centre".

Boris Johnson has apologised for attending the party

Layla says: "So he had to go to the naughty centre and tell everyone that he's sorry for going to a party in lockdown."

To conclude, the five-year-old states he simply "cannot be the prime minister any more and cannot go back to his prime minister home" as he has been a "bad prime minister".

But adds at the end "if he is lucky he can go back to his Prime Minister home and be the Prime Minister".

Downing Street staff were invited to a drinks party in the Number 10 garden during lockdown on May 20, 2020 when the rest of the country was banned from meeting more than one other person outdoors.

Mr Johnson has apologised and has insisted "nobody told me" the event at the height of a coronavirus lockdown was "against the rules".

Since then, families have spoken to ITV News about the frustration they feel towards the government.

Some say they are angry after they were not able to mourn the loss of their loved ones who died during pandemic, owing to Covid-19 restrictions at the time.

Louise Bennett from Rugby is one of them. She had to bury her 14-year-old son with only 10 people allowed to attend his funeral.

She said she wanted Mr Johnson to resign after hearing about the Downing Street party.

Since then, the PM has "categorically" denied lying to Parliament when telling MPs he believed he was attending a work event, when he was actually at an organised drinks party.

He has confirmed he had been interviewed by civil servant Sue Gray, who is carrying out the investigation into the alleged Downing Street garden and Christmas parties.