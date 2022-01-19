The town of Melton Mowbray in Leicestershire has found itself in the spotlight after an alleged mutiny to trigger a leadership contest to elect a new PM, may have begun there.

The "pork pie plot", is a group of around 20 MPs who won their seats in so-called red wall constituencies at the 2019 election and are understood to have met to discuss Boris Johnson's leadership.

It comes after the prime minister faced backlash after he admitted to attending a lockdown breaking party in May 2020.

Around 20 MPs have already submitted a letter of no confidence.

In order to trigger a leadership challenge, 54 Conservative MPs must write to the chair, Sir Graham.

Alicia Kearns is the Conservative MP for Rutland and Melton Credit: UK Government

So, why is it called the pork pie plot?

It is believed in the group of MPs who discussed the PM's leadership, one was Alicia Kearns, the MP for Rutland and Melton - and home of the Melton Mowbray pork pie.

Their efforts are now being dubbed the "pork pie plot" - but people in the town shared mixed views about the political move.

One couple joked: "I can't believe he's still there and if there's a Pork Pie Plot, I'm with it."

They add: "Anything for a pork pie. It could go down in history like painting the town red and all sorts. The Great Pork Pie Plot."

Another said: "I feel like it is quite a contradictory subject so I feel like the town could start speaking up and businesses might come out about how they feel about it."

Yet some called the situation "overblown", before adding: "There's much more important things in the country than this pork pie business."