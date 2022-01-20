Central Lobby - January 2022: Will the PM survive No 10 party scandal? And tributes to Jack Dromey
On Central Lobby this month, Alison Mackenzie is joined by a panel of Midlands MPs to discuss if Boris Johnson can survive the so-called 'partygate' scandal as pressure builds within the Conservative Party.
The panel also give their views on the rise in the cost of living, with inflation growing at a staggering rate; and they pay tribute to the late Birmingham Erdington MP, Jack Dromey.
Alison's guests this month:
Pauline Latham MP - Mid Derbyshire (Con)
Khalid Mahmood MP - Birmingham Perry Barr (Lab)
Helen Morgan MP - North Shropshire (Lib Dem)