James Maddison has made a generous donation to help a seven-year-old girl, who is battling cancer, fulfil her dream of going to Disneyland.

The Leicester City footballer said on social media he had donated the remaining £2,500 to help the young girl reach the end of her £20,000 goal.

Violet, who is from Halesowen, was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblast Leukaemia in April 2021 and will have to have chemotherapy until 2023.

Rebecca Griffiths and Matthew Bennett organised a GoFundMe account so they could take her to Disneyland Florida - which is something Violet has always dreamed of.

The organisers wrote: "Throughout the whole process since April she has been so so brave and just to see her smile would be worth every penny".

They have been fundraising for her trip since November and have also set up a social media campaign called #Violetsdream, which has been backed by several footballers.

James Maddison posted about his donation on twitter, to which the organiser of the page Matthew Bennett replied: "Thank you so so much for your such kind donation it means the world to us".

The Foxes player also added on social media he would like to invite Violet and her family to a Leicester game as his guest.

He said: "I don’t know if Violet or her family have social media but if she would ever like to come to a Leicester game as my guest, me and this fantastic club would welcome her with open arms".

Since James Maddisons' donation, a further £5,000 gift was donated anonymously, taking Violet's donations to more than £26,000 from more than 600 separate donations.

Violet's organisers stated on the GoFund me page that once Disneyland has been paid, the remaining funds will be donated to Birmingham Children's Hospital.