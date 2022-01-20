A serious collision on the M6 in Staffordshire is causing long delays, closing the northbound carriageway between Stoke-on-Trent and Newcastle-under-Lyme.

The crash involved two lorries, with one described as carrying a crane, and involved one of the vehicles driving through the central reservation.

The road, between junction 15 and 16, is expected to be closed for the rest of the afternoon due to a spill of petrol and hydraulic fluid.

One lane was opened on the southbound side of the road, with drivers being urged to find alternative routes.

Credit: Highways England Agency

If heading north, drivers should exit junction 15 northbound and following the A500 around Stoke back to the M6. Traffic can rejoin the motorway at junction 16.

In a statement, National Highways Duty Operations Manager for the West Midlands Rady Salim said: "We’re working closely with Police colleagues while they carry out work on scene and we’d encourage motorists to leave additional time for their journeys."

The agency estimated there were delays of around 60 minutes prior to the closure, stretching back to Junction 14 for Stafford.