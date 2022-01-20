The southbound carriageway of the M1 in Nottinghamshire will be closed for most of the day after a serious crash involving involving two cars and a lorry.

The area affected runs from Junction 26 for the A610 to Junction 25 for the A52 Brian Clough Way in Nottingham.

The section of the motorway has been closed since around 2.45am when the incident happened, Nottinghamshire Police have confirmed.

Both directions of the major road were closed while police investigated, but the northbound carriageway has since reopened.

Drivers have been urged to follow diversions and allow for delays to their journeys and bus services have also been affected by the closure.

Chief Inspector Ashley Thornton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We are urging drivers to try and avoid and plan an alternate route and avoid the area while we continue to work and resolve this incident.

"The road is expected to remain closed for some time and we would like to thank motorists for their patience."

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 34 of January 20, 2022.