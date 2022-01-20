Described as a "high-octane six part thriller" Trigger Point is the latest offering from ITV and will be coming to screens on Sunday.

The thriller, which will be broadcast across six hour long episodes, will star Vicky McClure playing Lana Washington, a bomb disposal expert or 'expo' with the Metropolitan Police's bomb squad.

Ms McClure, who is from Nottingham, spoke to ITV's This Morning about how interactions with real bomb disposal experts had shaped her approach to the role.

"We had two expos on set with us at all times," she explained.

"There's this talk of the long walk - going from where you are to the device - and how that must feel, knowing that there's the potential for death."

McClure, who is best known for playing DCI Kate Fleming in Line of Duty, expressed her surprise to learn that real expos often take their helmets off when approaching a device.

"It could knock the device or it could impair your vision at any point," she said.

"They went, 'well you'd take your helmet off at that point', I went what? And they went 'if that bombs going off..."

When can I watch Trigger Point on ITV?

Trigger Point will be broadcast on ITV this Sunday (23 January), at 9pm.

Also featuring Tom Stokes, Adrian Lester, and Eric Shango in starring roles, the series will follow the team of bomb disposal experts as they try to foil a terrorist bombing campaign in London.

Where is Trigger Point being filmed?

She may be Nottingham born and bred, but Vicky McClure's character is an expo with the Metropolitan Police, and the series is set - and was filmed - in London.

While the show is being produced by Jed Mercurio, who worked with McClure on police thriller Line of Duty, the two series are not linked.