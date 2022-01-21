A 32-year-old woman has been found dead at a flat in Coventry.

She "may have died several days ago", West Midlands Police said, before adding that "the last confirmed sighting of her was on Saturday" January 15, 2022.

Officers were called to a property in Othello Court, Shakespeare Street, in the Stoke area of the city, at 5.20pm on Thursday.

Police said: "Sadly the woman's body was found inside and it was clear nothing could be done to save her."

Two people have since been arrested - a man on suspicion of murder and a woman on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Officers were called to a property in the Stoke area of the city on Thursday Credit: Snapper SK

West Midlands Police has described the events as "truly tragic".

Coventry Police Chief Inspector Paul Southern, said: "This is truly tragic and our thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends.

"We have assigned a specially trained Family Liaison Officer to support them at this time.

"We suspect the woman may have died several days ago; the last confirmed sighting of her was on Saturday 15 January.

"We’re carrying out house-to-house enquiries at the flats and trawling CCTV, but I’d appeal to anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious there in recent days to get in touch."