Andy Bevan takes a look back at Matt Teale's time at ITV Central

ITV Central presenter and viewer favourite, Matt Teale, has finished broadcasting his final ever 6 o'clock programme today (21 January).

After almost 10 years with us, it's time for pastures new as he starts a new life as the Main Presenter for ITV Meridian - replacing the iconic Fred Dinneage.

He first appeared on our screens in the late 1990s, after the Herefordshire born journalist worked as a production assistant and researcher for ITV.

Sam and Matt have been a regular duo on our screens since Matt re-joined Central in 2012. Credit: ITV Central

Pretty soon he was a regular face on Central News, as much at home interviewing sporting icons as he was meeting the region's offbeat characters - and all in his own inimitable style.

After a 5-year stint away from the Midlands. Matt returned in 2012 as one of our main presenters - often live on location, bringing the Midlands the biggest stories from right where they happened.

From fronting our coverage of the Leicester City helicopter crash, to the cancelling of the HS2 Eastern Leg in Nottingham, he's at ease when he's telling the stories our viewers care about the most.

His off-the-cuff quips have made him a firm favourite with viewers in the Midlands. Often leaving his co-presenters speechless while on air.

"Our loss is definitely Meridian's gain": Sam and Bob reflect on working with Matt

Sameena Ali-Khan, a staple by his side for all these years, says: "You just don't know what you're going to get - but you can guarantee it's going to be down-to-earth and it's going to be funny and it's going to be unrehearsed!"

But now sadly for us Matt, clutching his Royal Television Society award for Best On-Screen Personality, is off to present on the south coast, at ITV Meridian.

Matt won at Royal Television Society award for Best On-Screen Personality

"Our loss is definitely Meridian's gain and in the landlocked newsroom where we are, we're all a bit envious because Matt's off to the seaside," says Bob Warman.

"I think it's going to be a bit of a cushy number down there - but we wish him well."

Matt's biggest passion is cricket. He will always find a chance to talk about it, and believe us...he will!

Good luck Matt, from everyone here at ITV Central. And to viewers in the South, you're very lucky to be able to have such an experienced journalist, on your screens every evening.