Dr John Wilcock, or 'Roller John' as he is now known by many, is celebrating his 90th birthday today (21 January).

"Beans on toast for breakfast and a nice fish and chips for lunch with a nice bottle of champagne" he says when asked how he's marking the occasion.

And rightly so, it's an extra special day for John.

His milestone birthday marks the official end to the charity challenge he set himself to roller skate ninety laps of the courtyard outside his flat.

John, from Warwickshire, set out to raise money for FareShare, a charity that helps to feed hungry children and families.

He actually finished his challenge two months early in December and said he was glad as he wasn't looking forward to skating in icy conditions during the winter.

His aim was to raise £50,000 on his JustGiving site and so far he's made almost £44,000.

"The real target is the children that FareShare are trying to feed"

"It's a little bit disappointing for me personally that I haven't quite got to the 50 thousand" says John, "but it's not too bad considering it was only five hundred that I was looking for to start with."

He adds: "The target itself is not important, the real target is the children that FareShare are trying to feed."

He says he was inspired by Captain Tom Moore, footballer Marcus Rashford and his own experiences when he was growing up.

John was the eldest of seven children and was raised in a mining community.

He says he knows what it feels like to "have to go to bed hungry or go to school hungry" and, like Marcus Rashford, he was "grateful for free school meals".

He added that following the end of Universal Credit and the Furlough Scheme many more families will face tough times and FareShare will need more resources to keep up with demand.

"For the first few laps I was really quite frightened"

John says there were moments when he felt like giving up and he's proud that he made it to the end.

"The courtyard where I was skating was uneven and it slopes and I hadn't realised that when I planned it" explains John.

"For the first few laps I was really quite frightened" he admits, "the skates were running away with me and my old skills had deserted me but by and by I caught up and I managed it in the end."

He adds: "I did think at one stage I might have to give up but I kept going and so here we are at the end."

John posted a video on social media explaining some of the challenges he faced during the challenge, but with the help of his best friend's shopping trolly he wasn't caught out by any of the steps and inclines.

John says his JustGiving page is open until January 31 and if he hits his target he can finally hang up his skates.