Police are appealing for information after a teenager was shot at a cemetery in Birmingham as a crowd gathered to pay tribute to Keon Lincoln.

It happened on Friday afternoon (21 January) as mourners marked the first anniversary of schoolboy Keon Lincoln's murder, which saw five teenagers put behind bars.

At the memorial in Handsworth Cemetery a 17-year-old was shot in the foot, but his injuries are not thought to be serious.

Police have described the incident as 'shocking' and want any witnesses to come forward.

Detective Sergeant McCullogh, from our force CID, said: “This is a shocking thing to happen in broad daylight and while people were paying their respects after the tragic loss of Keon last year.

“There remains so much sadness following his death. Guns have no place on our streets, they cause misery and harm and we do not want to see more people injured or killed because of them.

“I’d encourage anyone who has any information to contact us – anonymously if you prefer – because as we’ve seen here, and when Keon was murdered, carrying weapons is dangerous and causes heartbreak.”

Forensic officers examine the scene in Linwood Road, Handsworth, after Keon Lincoln was stabbed and shot Credit: Matthew Cooper/PA

What happened to Keon Lincoln?

A 15-year-old boy's life was cut short in January 2021 after being stabbed and shot to death outside his home in Handsworth, Birmingham.

Keon Lincoln was repeatedly stabbed by teenagers, suffering eight knife wounds including an injury to a major artery.

The trial heard it was a "short and brutal" attack and Keon died in hospital two hours later.

A 14-year-old gunman who killed 15-year-old Keon Lincoln during a "short and brutal" attack in Birmingham has been sentenced to life with a minimum of term of 16 years.

Three other teenagers have also been sentenced to at least 17 years for Keon's murder.