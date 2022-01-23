Two people have been charged after a 32-year-old women was found dead in Coventry.

Marlene Doyle was found in Othello Court, Shakespeare Street last Thursday (20 January).

Police say a post-mortem examination has since confirmed she died of head injuries.

36-year-old Patryk Skupinski, who was Marlene's partner, has been charged with her murder.

His mother, Hanna Skupinski, 57, has been charged with assisting an offender. They will both appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court tomorrow (24 January).

Detective Inspector Adam Jobson, from West Midlands Police, said: “My thoughts remain with Marlene’s family who are understandably devastated by what has happened. “I’d encourage anyone who saw any suspicious in the area over the last week, or has any information to get in touch.”