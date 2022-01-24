Play video

A former supermarket security guard who smiled and winked at police after murdering his ex-partner has been jailed at Nottingham Crown Court.

Matthew Farmer, who is 42-years-old and from Bulwell, was found guilty of murdering 39-year-old Stacey Clay, after months of intimidation and threats.

Before the attack, Farmer was caught on CCTV buying a knife at the Tesco Extra where he worked.

He then went to Miss Clay's home in Bestwood, where he stabbed her 21 times, only stopping because the knife broke, he then proceeded to strangle her.

Matthew Farmer Credit: BPM

Farmer was still struggling with Miss Clay when police arrived at the property and Miss Clay remained in hospital for two weeks before passing away.

The attack was captured on CCTV with the extreme levels of violence and prolonged nature of the attack used as evidence in court.

The former security guard who was absent at the hearing last Friday, was given a life sentence with a minimum term to serve 29 years before an application can be made for parole.

Credit: BPM

During the trial, Miss Clay's mother Carol York, described Farmer as a 'Monster.'

She said: "There are no words and those I have are not deserved by the monster that took her life. I do not want to waste any more time with him".

"However, sadly Stacey does not have a voice, so I have tried to explain the best I can for the court and the jury to understand just what she meant to those that love her.

"Stacey had so much to live for, she was searching for an easy life being free, to think for herself. She was never given that chance. She met someone that could manipulate and control her, a nasty man, but sadly she couldn't see that."