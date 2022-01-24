A man from Northampton has been jailed for four years after hiding a camera in his ex partner's house to record her conversations.

Jamie Robinson, 32, was also issued with a restraining order banning him from contact with the woman he stalked for 10 years.

He was found guilty of common assault, causing actual bodily harm, of stalking involving fear of violence against a woman. All offences took took place between June and October last year.

Northampton Crown Court heard Robinson had turned up at his ex-partner's home and workplace, and had even hidden a camera in her house so he could record her conversations.

On one occasion, he stalked the victim to a Northampton hotel where she was staying with a friend, booking himself an adjacent room.

Northampton Crown Court Credit: Northampton Crown Court

PC Thomas Rosignoli, the lead investigator on the case for Northamptonshire Police's Domestic Abuse Team, said: "The woman in this case has shown great bravery in standing up to Robinson and reporting his awful actions to us.

"To hide a camera in someone’s home is a gross invasion of their privacy and the level of stalking involved in this case has thankfully been reflected in the length of the sentence handed out.

"Northamptonshire Police takes all forms of domestic abuse incredibly seriously."If you are affected by it, please have confidence in reporting it to us – we will listen, we will believe you, and we will support you throughout our investigation."