A major collision on the A38 southbound closed the road this morning, with traffic between Mansfield and Ripley heading towards Derby still affected.

The crash, between a van and another vehicle, was first reported at 5:37 AM on Monday morning.

A stretch of the A38 was closed for over an hour while emergency services dealt with the incident.

While the road has now opened, there are still delays on the M1 Northbound and Southbound leading up to J28 with the A38.

A van was involved in the crash on the A38 this morning Credit: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

Images from the scene show a blue Peugeot with a crumpled rear end on the verge of the road, along with a van.

In a statement, Derbyshire police said "The collision involved a van and a car.

"Two men were taken to hospital for treatment, but their injuries were not thought to be serious."