Two 19-year-old cats, who have formed an inseparable bond after living together all their lives, are looking for a new home in the West Midlands.

The brother and sister called Bernard and Barbara are being cared for by the RSCPA in Worcester after their last owner was no longer able to keep them.

The cats, who are both the equivalent human age of 92, are in good shape despite their age, and a recent health check did not identify any concerns.

Bernard Credit: RSPCA

The charity says the unexpected change in their circumstances has been extremely upsetting for the siblings, who are spending a lot of time hiding away in their carrier and snuggling into one another for comfort at the branch’s rehoming centre near Broomhall.

The charity is hoping that a special appeal will result in a new home for the devoted pair, who turn 20 years old this year.

Barbara Credit: RSCPA

Barbara and Bernard ideally need an adult-only home or a family with older secondary school-age children as they have not lived with youngsters before.

Even though they were the only pets in their previous household, they may be able to live with another older cat or dog.

If you are interested in offering Barbara and Bernard a new home contact 01905 821272.