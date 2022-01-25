A man has appeared at Crown Court for the first time charged with the murder of 86-year-old Freda Walker and the attempted murder of her husband, Ken, at their home in Derbyshire.

Vasile Culea was arrested at his home in Church Warsop, five days after Mrs Walker was found at her house on Station Road in Langwith Junction near Mansfield.

The 33-year-old suspect first appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Today, Culea spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth during a shorthearing.

He was then remanded in custody with a trial date set as 4 October at Derby Crown Court.

A plea hearing is scheduled for 25 March.

Freda and Ken Walker, Langwith Junction Credit: Bolsover Council

The charges allege the defendant murdered Mrs Walker on January 14 and attempted to murder Mr Walker on the same date.

Mr Walker, 88, remains critically ill in hospital.

Police investigate the murder of an elderly woman in Langwith Junction near Mansfield Credit: Ashley Kirk

Assistant Chief Con David Kirby, of Derbyshire Constabulary, said: "I would like to thank all those who have come forward and supported the investigation so far.

"The incident has had an understandable impact on the community of Langwith Junction and the wider Shirebrook area.

"Our thoughts remain with the couple’s family and friends – and I, along with the whole of Derbyshire Constabulary, send our best wishes to Ken."

Mr Kirby said the investigation was continuing and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.