Newark care home appeals for 101 cards to mark resident's birthday

Staff at a care home in Nottinghamshire are inviting people to send in birthday cards, for one of their most well-known residents.

Gladys is reaching a new milestone on Saturday when she will turn one hundred and one years old.

She's already received more than three hundred cards, but staff at the Red Roofs Residential Care Home in Newark want to top that in time for the big day.

They want Gladys to open up 101 cards and are appealing for anyone to send one in.

Gladys is a bombing raid survivor and talks openly about her life experiences with staff.

For a number of years, she worked at Webb Woollies before moving to Ransome and Marles.

Whilst working at the factory during World War II, Ransome and Marles was bombed by the Luftwaffe, resulting in 41 fatal casualties.

Trish Smith, general manager at Red Roofs Residential Care said: “We are appealing to those in and around Newark to send Gladys a birthday card as we’d love it if there were 101 cards for her to open.

"We treasure every single birthday that’s celebrated here at Red Roofs, but this is one we really want some community backing."

She added: "Gladys is part of the town’s history and what a better way to celebrate her life by sending her a small, thoughtful gesture. We cannot wait to see the array of birthday cards displayed across the home.”

How to send Gladys a birthday card:

For those wishing to send Gladys a birthday card please address the envelope to Gladys Welch, Red Roofs Residential Care Home, 35a Grange Road, Newark, Nottinghamshire, NG24 4LH.

Senders are also being encouraged to include their names and location so all involved know how far and wide the appeal has reached.

