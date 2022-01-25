A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a five-year-boy died in Coventry after being found with serious injuries.

Police were called to an address in Poplar Road, Earlsdon, just before 6pm this evening (January 25). The boy was confirmed dead at the scene.

A 49-year-old woman has been arrested and taken into custody. Police say she is understood to be known to the child.

Superintendent Ronan Tyrer, from Coventry Police, said: "This is an absolute tragedy and our thoughts are with all those impacted by this terrible passing.

"The loss of any life - especially one so young - is always extremely painful and we know this will cause a lot of shock and concern.

"A suspect has been arrested and it's important we allow time for detectives to fully investigate the circumstances around the death.

"We'll continue to having a policing presence in the area and do our best to support everyone during this difficult time."