Birmingham City fans march on St. Andrew's for the second time in three days

Hundreds of Birmingham City fans piled the pressure on the club's owners last night by staging another protest ahead of their home match against Peterborough United.

Supporters say they are disillusioned by the owners' perceived invisibility, lack of communication and the state of the stadium.

They marched into the grounds of the stadium carrying a banner which read that the owners are "not fit for purpose" and have "ruined our club" and chanting "We want our club back."

It was the second time time they'd protested in three days.

"We don't want to be the next Derby County": fans express their disarray with the club

What are the fans' complaints?

The state of the stadium

Closed stands which has meant season ticket holders having to go in a ballot to see if they could attend

A lack of transparency about who Birmingham Sport Holdings Ltd based in Hong Kong really are.

In an interview aired by TalkSport yesterday Birmingham City director Edward Zheng put the communication problems down to differences in British/Chinese culture.

"This club is not for sale. We have no intention to sell the club. I just think this is because of the cultural differences.

"For the Chinese, we are humble, quiet and we just do our business. We don't like to show off everywhere."

Tonight Birmingham City told us the club was referring all requests for comment to Birmingham Sports Holdings Limited.

It added that: "No doubt BSHL will provide a public response if necessary and appropriate to do so."