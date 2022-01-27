Adam Peaty OBE, who was born in Uttoxeter, has been announced as one of the athletes representing Team England at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth games.

The three-time Commonwealth swimming champion will compete at the new Sandwell Aquatics Centre throughout the summer.

With a history of wins, Peaty spoke excitedly about the up coming competition.

He said: "It’s always a privilege to be selected to represent my country and I’m so excited about a home Commonwealth Games, especially one that is so close to the area I grew up in.

"Having the home crowd in the stands supporting us gives me even more motivation to perform my best and inspire those people watching.

"I can’t wait to represent Team England again!"

Credit: PA

Since growing up in Staffordshire, Peaty has gone to become a swimming world champion.

From winning gold in the 100m Breaststroke at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, the first by a male British swimmer in 24 years - to retaining the title at Tokyo 2020, becoming the first British swimmer ever to defend an Olympic crown.

Team England will send a team of more than 400 athletes to compete at Birmingham 2022 for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bring home success in their own country.

The full list of Team England's 2022 Commonwealth swimming team athletes:

Tom Dean MBE

Luke Greenbank

Anna Hopkin MBE

Max Litchfield

Adam Peaty OBE

Ben Proud

Molly Renshaw

James Wilby

Alicia Wilson

Abbie Wood

Team England’s Chef de Mission, Mark England OBE, welcomed the athletes to the team: "This is an exceptional Swimming team selected to represent Team England in Birmingham this summer.

"It contains World, Olympic, and Commonwealth Champions and medal winners and I’m confident they will perform with distinction at what will undoubtedly be a very competitive swim meet.

"I’m really looking forward to the whole Swimming Team building in the coming months, and of course excited to see them compete in the spectacular new competition pool in Sandwell.”

Selection for Paralympic swimmers and the remaining swimmers to compete in the Birmingham 2022 for Team England will be announced in the build up to the Games.