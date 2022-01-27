The EFL has given Derby County and its administrators a month-long extension to the deadline set for proof of funding to be provided.

The EFL and Quantuma said four extra weeks would allow Derby to continue discussions with interested parties and provide "additional time to seek clarity on the claims from Middlesbrough and Wycombe".

The joint statement comes a week after local politicians in Derbyshire and officials demanded a meeting with the EFL and Quantuma following days of frustration and "radio silence".

The previous deadline to show Derby had the funds to complete the season had been Tuesday February 1.

The EFL said last week the administrators had told them the club would "run out of cash" next month.

Derby County FC stadium Credit: PA

In a statement, the EFL said: "The EFL Board had previously requested evidence by 1 February 2022 of how Derby County was to be financed whilst it remained in administration, alongside a financial plan that determined how the Club would fulfil its fixture commitments until the end of the current season."

It adds: "Today’s development will allow the Club to meet its ongoing obligations whilst giving a further four weeks to continue the discussions with the interested bidders and relevant stakeholders in respect of a sale, alongside providing additional time to seek clarity on the claims from Middlesbrough and Wycombe.

"It is appreciated that many people have been waiting to receive an update over the last 48 hours but given the complexity and ever-changing circumstances, our priority has been to provide clarity once there is a definitive position.

"Our commitment as ever remains addressing the many challenges at hand and we will look to provide updates as soon as we are able to."