Community activists in Birmingham have recently found trapping devices on two cash points in the city’s Alum Rock area, as ITV Central's Lewis Warner reports

A warning has been issued by police after scammers fitted a "trapping device" to a cash point in Birmingham.

Community activists in removed the metal device from an ATM in Alum Rock and found £80 stuck inside it waiting for scammers to return.

Activists fear many people who have used this particular cash point located outside a post office, will have already fallen victim to the crime.

A Post Office spokesperson, said: "Cash trapping at ATMs is an industry wide issue. We take this sort of crime very seriously indeed."

Activists have noticed scammers are targeting cash machines in Birmingham Credit: ITV Central

They said: "We have worked with a company to develop an anti-cash trapping device that can be retrospectively fitted to a cash dispenser. These are being rolled out to branches.

“The people who run our Post Offices on our behalf are advised to also regularly check any ATMs to help spot this type of criminal activity.

"If people use an ATM and no money is dispensed people should report the matter to their bank straight away and the Postmaster.

"New ATMs are soon being installed to replace the old Post Office ATMs across our network.

"This is taking place between March 2022 and completing in mid-2023."

But what can you do to protect yourself from cash point crime?

There are different steps you can take to protect yourself from ATM fraud, according to Warwickshire Police.

Never share your debit or credit card PIN with anyone. If you see anything unusual about the cash machine or it’s been tampered with, don’t use it and report it to the bank as soon as possible

How to protect yourself from ATM thefts:

Cover your PIN as you type it

Stand close to the machine

Use your free hand and body to shield the keypad as you enter your PIN

Don't get distracted, be particularly cautious if strangers try to talk to you

If an ATM eats your card, report it to your card company straight away, ideally using your mobile while you’re still in front of the machine

Put your money away as soon as you have got it out of the machine

What has the police said about ATM scams?

In a statement, Staffordshire Police said: "We would urge users of cash machines to make sure there is no one behind them or congregating near a machine whilst they are using it."If possible, under indoor machines, ideally in your banking branch."Please do not use a cash machine if you feel like you are being watched or it does not feel safe to do so and report any suspicious activity immediately."

ITV News Central has contacted West Midlands Police for a comment.