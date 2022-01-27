Play video

CCTV footage shows shocking moment Chay Bowskill runs after his girlfriend Angel Lynn, before grabbing her in a bear hug and carrying her back to the transit van

Two young men who kidnapped a young woman before she suffered life-changing brain damage in a fall from a moving van have been jailed.

The victim, 19-year-old Angel Lynn, suffered catastrophic injuries after leaving the vehicle as it travelled at an estimated speed of up to 60mph on the Loughborough-bound carriageway of the A6.

She remains in hospital and requires round the clock care, police said.

Angel's "controlling" boyfriend, Chay Bowskill, and his friend, Rocco Sansome, both 20, were convicted by a jury of kidnapping her on the morning of September 17, 2020.

Bowskill, from Syston, was cleared of "intentionally causing her grievous bodily harm", after it became unclear precisely how she left the vehicle.

He was also convicted of controlling and coercive behaviour towards Angel during their year-long relationship and perverting the course of justice, by seeking to persuade his mother to withdraw her police statement.

Bowskill was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in jail Credit: Leicestershire Police

The kidnap happened after Angel, who was originally lawfully driving the van, had collected Bowskill and Sansome.

At some stage she was arguing with Bowskill and got out and walked off along the road, near Hilltop Garage, in Rothley.

CCTV footage shows Bowskill running after her, grabbing her in a bear hug and carrying her back to the transit van that was then driven away by Sansome - shortly before she ended up injured on the A6 near Mountsorrel at 10.45am.

Moments before she left the vehicle, Bowskill accepted telling her he "hated" her and never wanted to see her again.

He told the court they were driving her home to Loughborough when she fell onto the road, via the van's rear sliding side door, as he sat in the front passenger seat. He told the jury she jumped and caused her own injuries, which left him hysterical and distressed.

Angel still remains in hospital and requires round the clock care. Credit: BPM

Sentencing at Leicester Crown Court, Judge Timothy Spencer QC told Bowskill: "She was a beautiful young woman who should have been enjoying the carefree years of her late-teens into early adulthood.

"You treated her in a vile way. She was belittled by you to a point where she must have felt worthless on a regular basis.

"You bombarded her with repulsive and degrading messages. You controlled her freedom of movement by a variety of means.

"She wasn't allowed any sort of life apart from you. I'm satisfied you meted out violence to her, causing bruising, on at least two occasions."

Sansome, from Birstall, admitted possession of cannabis and driving the van when unfit through cannabis use, on the morning of the A6 incident.

Police shut the northbound lanes between Mountsorrel and Loughborough at about 10.45am on 17 Sept 2020 Credit: BPM

Bowskill's barrister, Robin Howat said his client had a "fractured background," did not attend school, had no qualifications and was exploited by a drug dealing gang when he was 14 and was in and out of trouble during his teens.

He had no male role model when growing up and ended up in a "toxic" relationship with Angel, which he had tried several times to end before the A6 incident.

Mr Howat said Angel was not being detained for long, as they had only been taking her home.

Bowskill was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years detention. Sansome was sentenced to 21 months detention.

Afterwards, the senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Tony Yarwood, of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit Major Crime team, said: "Angel is a young woman who had plans and aspirations in place and the rest of her life to look forward to.

"Because of the extent of her injuries she now faces constant medical treatment and round the clock care.

"Her family remain devastated by what has happened and I praise the strength and bravery they have shown and continue to demonstrate to this day.

"No verdict or subsequent sentence can make up for the quality of life this young woman has lost. I can only hope that in time her family can find some comfort knowing justice has been done."

Angel's father, Patrick Lynn, described the family's devastation by the "profound injuries" she suffered.

He described being shocked and horrified at hearing, during the trial, how appallingly Bowskill had treated his daughter during their one-year relationship.

Angel is unable to communicate, walk or feed herself and needs 24-hour care, her family.