A five-year-old boy found dead in Coventry has been named as David-Mario Lazar, known to his family and friends as Mario.

West Midlands Police found the young boy with serious injuries at his home in Poplar Road, Earlsdon, just before 6pm on Tuesday (25 January).

Officers pronounced him dead at the scene, with a post mortem examination confirming he died from a stab wound.

His parents, Cristina and Dorinel, have released a statement, saying: “Our son, he was the most beautiful child in the world. He was a very happy boy."

Mario's parents released a statement saying "he was the most beautiful child in the world." Credit: West Midlands Police

They continued: "He was always smiling from when he woke up to when he went to sleep. He had so much energy.

"He loved to dance and sing. He is all of our hearts, all our love and is everything to both of us.”

A 49-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of David-Mario’s murder has been sectioned under the Mental Health Act, police said in a statement on Thursday.

She is known to the family and David-Mario was in her care at the time of the incident, the force added.

The property remains sealed off by officers as they carry out a forensic examination.

Superintendent Ronan Tyrer, from Coventry Police, said: "Our investigation continues into the desperately sad death of David-Mario.

"Our specialist officers are supporting his parents and we cannot comprehend the grief they must feel. Our thoughts are with them."

Mr Tyrer adds: "David-Mario’s school has been informed and they are contacting parents and carers of their pupils.

"The community are shocked and saddened by this young boy’s death.

"We continue to urge people to avoid speculation on social media or sharing posts which could ultimately add to the family’s distress."