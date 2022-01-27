A further two people have been charged in connection with the murder of a 32-year-old woman in Coventry, taking the total number of people charged to four.

West Midlands Police have confirmed 39-year-old Michal Lada and 25-year-old Kinga Rybacka will both appear at Coventry Magistrates Court today charged with assisting an offender.

Marlene Doyle was found dead in Othello Court, Shakespeare Street last Thursday (20 January).

Concerns were raised after she was not seen for days, and officers forced their way into the flat.

Officers were called to a property in the Stoke area of the city last Thursday Credit: SnapperSK

A post mortem examination confirmed she had died of injuries sustained to her head.

Marlene's partner, and his mother were also charged over the weekend.

Patryk Skupinski, 36, of Othello Court, is accused of killing her while his mother Hanna Skupinska, 57 and of Bell Green Road, has been charged with assisting an offender.

Both appeared at Warwick Crown Court on Wednesday - no pleas were entered and a trial date has been set for June 6.

Detective Inspector Adam Jobson, from West Midlands Police homicide team, said: "My thoughts remain with her family who are understandably devastated by what has happened.

"I’d encourage anyone who saw any suspicious in the area over the last week, or has any information to get in touch."

Anyone with information is urged to message West Midlands Police on Live Chat through the website or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting crime ref 20/147159/22.