ITV News Central reporter Andy Bevan has been taking a look at what you can expect from Birmingham 2022.

Today marks six months until the start of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, where athletes from across the Commonwealth will arrive in the Midlands, all competing for gold.

From 28 July until 8 August, 19 different sports will be played over 286 game sessions - right across the Midlands, not forgetting the cycling in London.

It's the first major global sporting competition aiming to attract thousands of international spectators since the pandemic began.

What's happening?

54 different nations will be taking part in the sports competitions across 11 days.

And away from the sport, there'll be lavish opening and closing ceremonies celebrating and showcasing the area, and arts and cultural events taking place from March onwards.

You can still try to get tickets for sports events, get the cultural calendar in your diary, or get involved in making the Games a success.

Birmingham 2022 mascot, Perry

So, what's happening where you are?

Although it's called Birmingham 2022, it's not just the host city that will see the action, there'll be sports and cultural events at different locations and venues across the region.

Sandwell Aquatics Centre, Smethick

Swimming and diving

This venue is currently being built in Smethick ready to open and welcome athletes to its pools.

According to Birmingham 2022, the centre will be the most accessible swimming facilities in the region.

St Nicholas Park, Warwick

Road Race events

Starting outside the gates to St Nicholas Park, the course will run through local roads in the town finishing with views of Warwick Castle and St Nicholas Park.

Sutton Park, Sutton Coldfield

The Triathlon and Para Triathlon

The three different sections will take place in different locations within the park and on roads surrounding the park, with the swimming taking place in Powell’s Pool starting on a purpose-built pontoon.

Then moving onto the 5km cycling section which will be a route on surrounding roads and inside the park itself.

The 2.5km running section will then take place within the park.

Victoria Park, Leamington Spa

Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls competitions

The Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowns competitions will take place in the historic Victoria Park in Leamington Spa.

West Park, Wolverhampton

Cycling Time Trials

Men's course: will begin in West Park with athletes then travelling through Wolverhampton City and into Dudley Town Centre.

The course then leaves Dudley and returns to Wolverhampton, with the final stretch along Market Square and back into West Park.

Women's course: also starting in West Park, this course takes the same route until Sedgley and then returns back into Wolverhampton City Centre onto West Park.

Alexander Stadium, Perry Bar, Birmingham

Athletics, and the opening and closing ceremonies

The stadium which is currently being revamped ready for the summer, will host the opening and closing ceremonies and athletics throughout the games.

Revamped Alexander Stadium

Other locations for the competition include:

Arena Birmingham

Cannock Chase Forest

Lee Valley Velopark

Edgbaston Stadium

The NEC

Coventry Stadium and Arena

Smithfield

University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash centre

Victoria Square

For more information on locations click here

How can you get involved with Birmingham 2022 if you're not into sport?

Batonbearers for the Queen’s Baton Relay

The Queen’s Baton Relay is a tradition that connects people from across the Commonwealth during the build up to the Games.

You can nominate someone who has had a positive impact on their local community and is willing to take on this challenge in July.

Designed in Warwickshire, the Baton is currently on a tour across the world.

Ceremony volunteer

If you would like to feature in the opening and closing ceremonies of the games, then this is your chance.

During the performances, cultures, voices and talent from across the West Midlands will be showcased, with organisers urging local people to get involved.

Other volunteering opportunities

There are a range of things you can do to get involved with the Commonwealth Games such as being an athlete volunteer, a production volunteer and more.

Help design Leamington Spa's railway underpass

Leamington Spa is designing a mural which will be on display to thousands of people throughout the games as they visit the town.

Councillors are calling on the local community to help design the artwork with things that inspire them about Leamington.

Wondrous Stories

Leamington Spa based dance-circus company, Motionhouse will be performing 'Wondrous Stories' at as a part of the Birmingham 2022 Festival.

Audiences will be able to attend this free event at Centenary Square in Birmingham.

Julian Germain: Generations

Generations is a photographic exhibition which will be appearing across the area featuring people from the region.

Flatpack Festival: Wonderland

This festival will be taking a look at how cinema has transformed Birmingham and the wider regions.

There will be a number of special exhibitions throughout the summer.

Eastside projects

A series site specific artwork made by Sri Lankan-Canadian Rajni Perera across the city, exploring Birmingham's 'positions, affinities and complicities' within the Commonwealth.

For more information on non sporting events click here