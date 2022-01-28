Birmingham comedian Joe Lycett has penned a letter sharing his anger that he was unable to be with his best friend as he died from cancer during the 2020 coronavirus lockdown.

Lycett hit the headlines this week when he tweeted a mock leak of the long-awaited Sue Gray report into alleged Downing Street parties.

It has been reported some in government believed the joke report was genuine and so Lycett wrote a letter to explain his actions today (January 28).

His post says he writes "comedy sometimes as a way of using anger" and he recounts how he lost a close friend in 2020 who had been by his side throughout his fledging career in comedy.

Joe Lycett wrote an angry Twitter post recounting how he was unable to be by his friend's side as he died during lockdown Credit: Joe Lycett/Twitter

After caring for him as his health deteriorated, Lycett said he was unable to be with his friend when he died and there was "a tiny, insufficient funeral", with no wake, because he "was following the rules".

He says "it felt unnatural, and cruel, and almost silly."

The comedian is known for his dry wit, stunts and his TV show which takes the side of the underdog against large corporations.

He said in his post that although he does not vote Conservative, he has until now respected the party, finding "some of their policies and ideology to be stable and reassuring".

However, he launched a scathing attack on the current government, writing: "To hell with my dear friend they think, and all your dead friends and dead relatives.

"You followed the rules and we didn't but we're in power and that's all that matters."

Lycett is referring to a series of parties alleged to have happened in Westminster during the Covid lockdowns, which are detailed at length here.

Civil servant Sue Gray is now leading an investigation into what happened and a criminal inquiry has been launched by the Met Police.

Boris Johnson has apologised for his presence at an apparent 'bring your own booze' party in the Downing Street garden, but said he believed in was a work event.

When contacted for comment No.10 Downing Street pointed us towards Mr Johnson's statement at PMQ's when he apologised and said,

"I know that millions of people across this country have made extraordinary sacrifices over the last 18 months.

"I know the anguish that they have been through, unable to mourn their relatives and unable to live their lives as they want or to do the things they love.

I know the rage they feel with me and with the Government I lead when they think that in Downing Street itself the rules are not being properly followed by the people who make the rules."