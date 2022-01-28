Play video

A 21-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man have been found dead at a house in Stechford, Birmingham.

Officers forced entry to the family home in Swancote Road just before 9.30pm last night, after concerns were raised that the couple were not responding to calls or messages.

The woman and man were found inside and pronounced dead at the scene.

The address has now been secured for searches and a thorough forensic examination.

Chief Superintendent Mat Shaer, from Birmingham East Police, said: "This is truly awful and my heart goes out to the couple’s family and friends.

"It was clear that nothing could be done to save the man or woman.

"No doubt this will come as a huge shock to neighbours and the local community.

"But we believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the wider public."

West Midlands Police have confirmed that post mortem examinations are scheduled to take place later today to understand exactly how the man and woman died.