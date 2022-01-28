Tributes have been paid to an 11-year-old boy who died of a suspected asthma attack just hours after being the "life and soul" of a family party.

Recalling Archie Hughes' final hours, his aunty Michela said: "We had been at an engagement party for my brother on Saturday.

"Archie was the life and soul of the party, dancing, socialising. That's just what he was like, he'd make friends with anyone."

Aston Villa FC fan Archie from Acocks Green, Birmingham, stopped breathing and went into cardiac arrest on Saturday night.

He was rushed to Birmingham Children's Hospital but died at 2:45am on Sunday January 23, 2022.

Archie's aunty Michela, 31, paid tribute to her "cheeky" nephew - who was a devoted Villa fan - and said he touched the hearts of everyone he met.

Michela and her husband Ryan with Archie Credit: BPM

Michela, from Solihull, West Midlands, said: "Archie was so cheeky, he had a proper funny personality, a really confident little boy.

"He had a fantastic sense of humour and he was able to make such funny jokes, even with adults.

"Archie was very kind, caring, loving and affectionate. Everyone always got a kiss hello and a kiss goodbye.

"He was an absolute superstar. He was very sociable and would always talk about football.

"Archie was a huge Villa fan. He knew everything about the club, statistics, the players. He loved football so much that he even came to the Blues [Birmingham City FC] with me.

"He had to turn his Villa gloves inside out! He desperately loved football.

"If he found out you were a Villa fan you'd be instant best friends. If he didn't go to Villa Park, he'd be watching every match on TV and the highlights and if we were out and about he'd be asking us to check the Villa score."

Michela said Archie's favourite players were England stars Tyrone Mings and Jack Grealish."He generally idolised the captains as he saw them as at the top," she adds.

Archie was rushed to Birmingham Children's Hospital on Sunday Credit: BPM

Archie had a lifelong history of asthma and had just started secondary school at Archbishop Ilsley Catholic School in Acocks Green.

Michela said: "He's my sister-in-law's only child. We're trying to support one another and in our minds planning a celebration that he absolutely deserves.

"Everything he did for us, his personality and his short 11 years, we want to be able to do something for him.

"You don't expect this to happen to a child. The one thing you expect is lots of time - just unbelievable."

Michela said Archie went home with his grandmother before he stopped breathing.

She said: "We're awaiting results of a post-mortem examination but we believe it was an asthma attack.

"Pretty much immediately he stopped breathing and went into cardiac arrest. He was blue lighted to Birmingham Children's Hospital who were absolutely fantastic.

"They tried to resuscitate him for perhaps an hour or so.

"But unfortunately he was unable to breathe for himself despite all their attempts. They said there was nothing they could do and he passed away at 2:45am on Sunday."

Archie's death is currently in the hands of the Birmingham coroner.

No funeral date has been set, but his family hope his service will go ahead next month.

A JustGiving page set up to help Archie's parents Andy, 39, and Laura, 32, with funeral costs has already raised more than £6,000.

On the page, Michela wrote: "As a family, we are absolutely heartbroken and devastated beyond words at Archie’s passing and our priority now is to take care and support one another and plan the celebration of life that Archie deserves."