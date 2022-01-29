Play video

Report by ITV Central's Phil Brewster

A woman from Newark who's celebrating her 101st birthday today (29 January) has had more than a thousand cards wishing her Happy Birthday.

Staff at the care home where Gladys Welch lives asked for people to send messages of support, and were overwhelmed with the response.

She's the oldest resident at Red Roofs Care Home in Newark, and is much-loved by everyone who knows her.

Hannah Smith, a Team Leader at the home, says "she's very chatty, very funny, quite outspoken as well. She loves to sing and she makes us laugh all day."

Gladys Welch has had over 1000 cards for her birthday, after a call out for just 101. Credit: Red Roofs Residential Care

To help mark this amazing milestone staff at the home put out an appeal for people to send 101 birthday cards. The response has been overwhelming.

"This morning I've had a little count up and I'm through 1088 which surpasses anything we could have ever dreamed of," says Ruth Hodkinson, the Activities co-ordinator.

"And I'm not actually sure how we're going to be able to say thank you to everybody who's taken the time, and made and sent the most beautiful cards. Thank you!"

Now a big animal-lover she had an early birthday present yesterday with a visit from a miniature Falabella horse.

Gladys, who is a keen animal lover, was treated to a visit by a pony yesterday (Friday 28 January). Credit: Red Roofs Residential Care

Gladys is a bombing raid survivor and talks openly about her life experiences with staff.

For a number of years, she worked at Webb Woollies before moving to Ransome and Marles.

Whilst working at the factory during World War II, Ransome and Marles was bombed by the Luftwaffe, resulting in 41 fatal casualties.