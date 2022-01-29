Play video

Pictures from Snapper SK

Police officers have launched a murder investigation after a woman was discovered with serious injuries in a residential area of Birmingham last night (28 January).

Officers were called to North Holme, off Garrison Lane in Bordesley Green, shortly after 7pm.

A woman in her 40s had suffered significant injuries but she passed away at the scene.

West Midlands Police is now urgently appealing for information or anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time.

Investigations began last night (Friday 28 January). Credit: Snapper SK

DI Jim Colclough from the West Midlands Police's homicide unit said, "Our thoughts are with the woman's family at this really sad time.

"They are now being supported by specialist officers as they come to terms with what has happened.

"Our investigations are in the early stages, and a scene is currently being held around Garrison Lane as we continue to forensically examine the area. So we thank members of the public for their patience.

"We know this is a busy area and we are appealing for anyone with dash cam footage or CCTV, or anyone who witnessed anything to contact us."

Garrison Lane remains partly closed this morning as police guard the scene and forensic examinations take place.

Inspector Harjit Ubhi from Birmingham West said, “This is truly a tragic incident and my heart goes out to the woman’s family.

“We know this will be a huge shock to neighbours and the local community. There will be an increase in police presence around the area to offer reassurance to people with concerns.