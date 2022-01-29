Play video

Pictures from BPM

Dramatic video footage shows the raiding of a Northamptonshire sex ring which saw three jailed for modern slavery offences.The trio were put behind bars for a total of seven years and three months for controlling prostitution, modern slavery and criminal proceeds offences.

The group were sentenced at Guildford Crown Court on 21 January after an extensive investigation by Surrey Police.

The force discovered an organised crime group that was operating brothels across the country, forcing vulnerable women into sex work.Mariusz Moniuszko, 39, living in Corby, and Dariusz Sieredzinski, 34, residing in Kent, were found to be involved in running the network of brothels.They posted adverts on adult websites, fraudulently rented properties and moved money to disguise their activities.3 women acted as brothel receiptionists, including Justyna Sieredzinska, 30, living in Kettering, taking client bookings for the vulnerable women they were exploiting.

They would often promise sexual activities the victims did not want to offer and in one case, a victim said she was forced to have sex up to 14 times a day.The investigation began after information was received that a brothel was operating on Staines Road West in Sunbury-On-Thames.A warrant was executed at the address on 20 September 2019 and the first of the group’s victims was identified.

Mariusz Moniuszko was viewed as the ring leader of the group Credit: BPM

Working with modern slavery charity, Justice and Care, she was safeguarded and helped officers to piece together the criminals’ illegal activities.

The first victim officers found in Sunbury-On-Thames was trafficked into the country by lorry.She initially worked as a cleaner to pay back a debt of thousands of pounds she was told she had to pay for helping her enter the UK.Her passport was taken from her and although she handed over her limited earnings, it wasn’t enough to cover the debt and she was forced into sex work.It was at this point that the victim was introduced to the organised criminal group, who made her work long hours and perform sexual acts she did not want to.

The group spanned across the UK and Poland and a Joint Investigation Team was set up with Surrey Police, Polish Police and the Office of the Department for Organised Crime and Corruption of the National Prosecutor’s Office in Bialystok, Poland.Moniuszko, Sieredzinska and Sieredzinski were found guilty on Thursday, 16 December following a four-week trial at Guildford Crown Court.